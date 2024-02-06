Argent Trust Co Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

