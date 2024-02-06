Argent Trust Co Has $883,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

