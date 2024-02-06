Argent Trust Co Has $923,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $245,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $545.89 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.29.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.