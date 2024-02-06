Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

