Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWB opened at $270.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $272.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

