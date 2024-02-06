Argent Trust Co Purchases 13,580 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

