Argent Trust Co Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

