Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 394,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $4,573,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

