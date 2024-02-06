Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $898.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $901.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $752.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $678.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

