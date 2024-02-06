Argent Trust Co Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 61,340.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 129,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

