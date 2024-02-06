Argent Trust Co Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

