Argent Trust Co Sells 2,195 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $920,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.6 %

PNC stock opened at $145.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $164.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

