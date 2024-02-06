Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,114 shares of company stock worth $47,813,989. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.11.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

ANET stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $276.99.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

