ARM (ARM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.25 per share for the quarter. ARM has set its Q3 guidance at $0.21 to $0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ARM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ARM Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ARM opened at 73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 69.88. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 79.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $21,118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,840,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $8,779,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $4,334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $2,479,000.
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
