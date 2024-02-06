Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

