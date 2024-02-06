ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.4% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.27% of ASML worth $628,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. grew its stake in ASML by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ASML by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in ASML by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $896.59. The company had a trading volume of 341,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,356. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $901.92. The company has a market capitalization of $353.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $752.69 and its 200 day moving average is $678.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

