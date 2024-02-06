AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,399. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.