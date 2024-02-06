Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

