Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 19,642 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 182,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VCR opened at $299.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $309.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.26 and a 200-day moving average of $283.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

