Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.66.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.76.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

