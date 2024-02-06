Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,944 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE T opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

