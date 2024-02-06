Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $13.94 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,575 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 189.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 231,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 123,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

