Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 2,397.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,293 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 17.89% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COM. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 130,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 119,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 535.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87,855 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,016,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,991,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.