Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,944 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.02.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

