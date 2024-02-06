Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 29,683 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,683 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.