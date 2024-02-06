Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 61,440 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,440 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 209,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 243,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

