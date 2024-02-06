Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

