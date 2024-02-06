Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.