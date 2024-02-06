Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

AVDL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.