Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.
AVDL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AVDL opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
