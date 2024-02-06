Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $2.51 on Friday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

