Avis Budget Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 2,456 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avis Budget Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAR traded up $7.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.80. The stock had a trading volume of 195,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,122. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.18. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.