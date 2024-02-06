Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,867,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,776,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $292,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

