AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

AXS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. 67,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

