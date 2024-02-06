Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXON. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.82.

AXON stock opened at $257.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $262.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

