Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.00

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.95, with a volume of 237699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,140,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

