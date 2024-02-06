Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 1.5 %
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of C$15.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2646986 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
