Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of AYA stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,569. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.58 and a 52-week high of C$11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of C$15.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2646986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

