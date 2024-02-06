Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

