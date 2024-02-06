B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Nicholas Hugh Carter Buys 474 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £2,009.76 ($2,519.44).
B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 0.6 %
BPM stock opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 399.15. The company has a market capitalization of £157.96 million, a PE ratio of 620.59 and a beta of 0.71. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a one year high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77).
