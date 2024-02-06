B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Nicholas Hugh Carter Buys 474 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £2,009.76 ($2,519.44).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

BPM stock opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 399.15. The company has a market capitalization of £157.96 million, a PE ratio of 620.59 and a beta of 0.71. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a one year high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

