B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $374.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 203,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126,457 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 538,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 490,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 158,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

