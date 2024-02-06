B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $374.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 203,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126,457 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 538,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 490,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 158,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Analyst Recommendations for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

