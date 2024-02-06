B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.
Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.2 %
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
