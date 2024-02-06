B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
