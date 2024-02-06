B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:WSR opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.