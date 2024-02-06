Banco Bradesco (BBDO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6,829.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.