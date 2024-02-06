Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $296.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 182,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 118,908 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,155,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 80,654 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

