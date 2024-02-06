Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.1 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

