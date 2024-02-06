Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $451,611,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,088,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 179.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after buying an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

Several research firms recently commented on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

