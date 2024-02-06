Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,900,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $112,104,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 719,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

