Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

