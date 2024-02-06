Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

