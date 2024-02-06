Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $963,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American International Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after buying an additional 448,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after purchasing an additional 408,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.