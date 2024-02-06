Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 24,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 105.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

